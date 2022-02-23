Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $45,614,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $41,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.90. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.82. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

