Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 384.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

CVX traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $135.11. 192,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

