Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,606 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

