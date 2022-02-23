Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.97. 24,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.06 and a 200 day moving average of $356.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

