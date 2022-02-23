JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $112,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

