JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.23.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -177.35, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.08. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,772,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
