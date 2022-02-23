JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -177.35, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.08. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,772,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.