John Wood Group’s (WG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.33 ($4.13).

LON WG opened at GBX 188.85 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.60 ($4.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.76.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,731.40). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,417.46). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

