Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

