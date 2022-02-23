Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.64. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 141,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

