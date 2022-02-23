Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.64. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 141,900 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)
