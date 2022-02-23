JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $48.79. 339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.