JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Target Price to $26.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

