JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.85). Approximately 91,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 182,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($6.02).

The company has a market cap of £349.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

