JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

