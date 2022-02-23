JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 3,288,976 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

