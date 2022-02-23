Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JFHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

