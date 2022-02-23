K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 60.79. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

