KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KBR stock remained flat at $$46.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get KBR alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.