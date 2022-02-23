Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. 41,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,004. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

