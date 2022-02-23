Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.