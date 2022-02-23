Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 4,423 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,423,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.
MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
