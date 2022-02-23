Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

