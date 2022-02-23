Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 134.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

