Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

Kforce stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,660. Kforce has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

