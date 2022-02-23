Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$25.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.95.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$17.53 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

