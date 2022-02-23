Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

