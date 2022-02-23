KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -174.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

