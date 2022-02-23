Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.48

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 358648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

