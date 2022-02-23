Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

