Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Holdings Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Koppers by 112,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

