Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SHW opened at $261.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
