Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $266.18 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

