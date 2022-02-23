Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -723.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

