Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -723.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.
STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
