Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.89 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 788,950 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,767 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

