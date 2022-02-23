Kusama Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $124.80 or 0.00332193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $57.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

