L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 12,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

