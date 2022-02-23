L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

