L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.96 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.