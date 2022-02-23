Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHSCM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

