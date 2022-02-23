Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 131 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

