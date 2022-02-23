Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.