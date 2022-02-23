Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.
In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
