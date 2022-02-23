Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 11.3% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $74.59. 8,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

