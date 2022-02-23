Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $19.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.