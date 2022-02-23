Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 105,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.