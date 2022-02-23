Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 8,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,589. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
