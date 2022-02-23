LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.49.
About LiqTech International
