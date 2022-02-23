Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

