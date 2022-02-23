Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading Down 6.6%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)’s share price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 525,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 405,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Lotus Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

