Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 233,117 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

