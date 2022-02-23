LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.