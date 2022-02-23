LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,107 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

